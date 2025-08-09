Easy Trip Planners Defers Board Meeting Scheduled On Aug. 9, New Date To Be Notified Soon
Easy Trip Planners Ltd has deferred its board meeting scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. The online travel booking and services provider informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the new date for the board meeting will be notified soon in due time.
The company also informed that the matters which were proposed to be considered in today's board meeting will be discussed and taken up in the next board meeting, for which the dates will be notified soon.
"Easy Trip Planners wishes to inform that the Board Meeting scheduled on 9th August 2025 at 6:00 p.m. has been deferred. The matters proposed to be considered in the said meeting shall be taken up in the next Board Meeting, the date of which will be duly notified in due course," said the company in its exchange filing.
Earlier this year, the board gave an in-principle approved an investment to acquire up to 49% of the post-closing aggregate paid-up share capital of Big Charter Private Limited (BCPL). The move was subject to the final board, regulatory, and shareholder approvals.
The company had approved capital infusions into its global subsidiaries, including 1,000 Brazilian real into Easy Trip Planners Do Brasil Ltda, 50,000 riyals into its Saudi Arabian subsidiary, and $10,000 into EaseMyTrip USA Inc.
