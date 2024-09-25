Easy Trip Hits 20% Lower Circuit To Hit 30-Month Low After Large Trades

The scrip hit its 20% lower circuit intraday to Rs 32.78 apiece, the lowest level since March 8, 2022, before paring gains to trade 13.8% down at Rs 35.27 apiece, as of 1:09 p.m. This compares to a 0.2% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

It has fallen 12.49% on a year-to-date basis and 12.92% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index was at 31.10.

Out of the two analysts tracking the company, one recommends a 'hold,' and another suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 10%.