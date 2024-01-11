EaseMyTrip Shares Jump 15% After Announcing Insurance Foray

Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. jumped over 15% on Thursday after it announced venturing into the insurance sector with the launch of its subsidiary, EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Pvt. The company does business as online travel planning platform EaseMyTrip.

This is a strategic move by the company to diversify its service portfolio and tap into the insurance market by creating a specialised product to solve customer needs, an exchange filing said.

The new venture is expected to solidify EaseMyTrip's position in the industry and cater to a Rs 7.9 trillion market with the company's own 20 million userbase, it said.

The company's insurance foray comes days after it made headlines for suspending flight bookings to the Maldives in the wake of diplomatic tensions between India and the island nation.