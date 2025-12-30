E To E Transportation IPO GMP In Spotlight On Final Day Of Subscription; Check Allotment & Listing Date
The unlisted shares of e2E Rail were trading at Rs 317 in the private market, indicating a potential listing gain of around 82%.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd., which opened for bidding on Friday, December 26, will conclude its subscription process on December 30. The SME IPO which was fully subscribed on Day 1, saw its subscription soar to 112 times on Monday.
At the end of Day 2, investors had bid for 38,88,83,200 shares against the 3,462,400 shares on offer, subscribing 112.32 times.
The IPO has been booked 159.31 times so far on Tuesday.
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for this SME IPO continues to remain in focus as subscription enters its third and final day. The GMP for the e2E Rail IPO has increased by 10% since the IPO was launched on December 26.
E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. specialises in engineering and system integration solutions for the railway sector.
Here's all you need to know about the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO including its latest GMP, price band, allotment date, where to check allotment status, listing date, and other key details.
E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO stood at Rs 143 per share on December 30. With the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 174, the latest GMP suggests a potential listing price of Rs 317 per share. This signals the IPO shares are expected to be listed at a premium of 82.18% over the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
E to E Transportation IPO Key Details
The E to E Transportation IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 84.22 crore. The IPO is only a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 164 and Rs 174 per share. The IPO lot size comprises 800 shares each. For retail investors, the minimum application size is two lots, or 1,600 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,78,400 at the upper band per application. For HNI investors, the minimum application size is three lots, or 2,400 shares, amounting to Rs 4,17,600.
Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed the issue registrar.
E to E Transportation IPO Allotment And Listing Date
The share allotment status for the e2E Rail IPO is expected to be finalised on December 31. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the demat accounts on January 1, 2026.
The E to E Transportation IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as January 2, 2026. The company's shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform.
E to E Transportation IPO Allotment Status: Where To Check
Investors who bid for the E to E Transportation IPO can verify the share allotment status on the websites of NSE and MUFG Intime India.
E to E Transportation Infrastructure: Use of IPO Proceeds
The company has proposed to utilise the IPO funds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
E to E Transportation Business And Financials
E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd., founded in 2010, provides engineering and system integration solutions to the railway sector. The company offers services across signalling and telecommunications (S&T), overhead electrification (OHE) and track projects and system integration, among other related areas. It delivers end-to-end rail engineering services, covering design, procurement, installation and testing.
In FY 2024-25, the company’s total income increased to Rs 253.82 crore compared to Rs 172.5 crore in the previous financial year. Its Ebitda grew 26.57 crore in FY25 against Rs 18.34 crore in FY24. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 13.99 crore compared to Rs 10.26 crore in the preceding financial year.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.