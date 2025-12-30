E To E Transportation IPO GMP In Spotlight On Final Day Of Subscription; Check Allotment & Listing Date

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd., which opened for bidding on Friday, December 26, will conclude its subscription process on December 30. The SME IPO which was fully subscribed on Day 1, saw its subscription soar to 112 times on Monday.

At the end of Day 2, investors had bid for 38,88,83,200 shares against the 3,462,400 shares on offer, subscribing 112.32 times.

The IPO has been booked 159.31 times so far on Tuesday.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for this SME IPO continues to remain in focus as subscription enters its third and final day. The GMP for the e2E Rail IPO has increased by 10% since the IPO was launched on December 26.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. specialises in engineering and system integration solutions for the railway sector.

Here's all you need to know about the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO including its latest GMP, price band, allotment date, where to check allotment status, listing date, and other key details.