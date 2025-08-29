DRDO Partners With Apollo Micro Systems To Advance Anti-Ship Missile Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has approved Apollo Micro Systems as the production agency for the Multi-Influence Ground Mine – Vighana. The DRDO has also entered into an agreement to transfer the technology for the Omni-Directional multi-EFP warhead to Apollo Micro Systems.

This advanced warhead technology is a key component of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile – Short Range NASM-SR missile, a missile developed by DRDO to boost the Indian Navy's anti-ship capabilities.

The NASM-SR is designed for launch from helicopters and other naval platforms to engage enemy ships and other naval targets at a short range. This collaboration will enable Apollo Micro Systems to produce this critical technology, will help India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing.