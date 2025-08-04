Business NewsMarketsDr. Reddy's Laboratories Price Target Cut By Citi Over Intensifying Generic Competition — Full Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Price Target Cut By Citi Over Intensifying Generic Competition — Full Details

Citi notes that market expectations for Dr. Reddy's Semaglutide opportunity may be too optimistic.

04 Aug 2025, 10:01 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Citi notes that market expectations for Dr. Reddy's Semaglutide opportunity may be too optimistic (Image source: Freepik)</p></div>
Citi notes that market expectations for Dr. Reddy's Semaglutide opportunity may be too optimistic (Image source: Freepik)

Brokerage firm Citi reduced its price target on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories due to mounting competitive pressures in the Canadian market for generic semaglutide. The research firm noted that market expectations for Dr. Reddy's Semaglutide opportunity may be too optimistic. Citi, however maintained 'sell' rating on the stock.

Competition Heats Up In Canada

The primary concern for Citi is the rise in competition in the Canadian semaglutide market. Taro Pharma, a subsidiary of Sun Pharma, has filed for a generic version of the drug, which is now under review by Health Canada. With this filing, there are now five generic manufacturers vying for a piece of the market.

Citi expects that at least 3 to 5 more companies will file in the coming months, hinting that competitive dynamics and pricing may not remain profitable beyond the first 8-12 months of the market formation. This crowded field of competitors is expected to bring down profit margins.

ALSO READ

Dr. Reddy’s Q1 Results Review: Systematix Maintains 'Hold' Rating On Weak U.S. Performance
Opinion
Dr. Reddy’s Q1 Results Review: Systematix Maintains 'Hold' Rating On Weak U.S. Performance
Read More

Valuation and Risks

Citi's target price of Rs 990 is based on a blended valuation of 23 times the estimated earnings per share for the financial year 2027. This multiple is a blend of the company's various businesses: the India business is valued at 28 times, a discount to peers due to lower growth. While the US generics business is valued at 18 times, reflecting a lack of visibility.

The brokerage also outlines several potential upside risks that include a surprise launch of high-value molecules in the US, an improvement in the generic pricing environment in the US, and cost rationalisation measures by the company.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As ITC Shares Support; MCX & Delhivery Rises
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As ITC Shares Support; MCX & Delhivery Rises
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT