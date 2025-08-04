Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Price Target Cut By Citi Over Intensifying Generic Competition — Full Details

The primary concern for Citi is the rise in competition in the Canadian semaglutide market. Taro Pharma, a subsidiary of Sun Pharma, has filed for a generic version of the drug, which is now under review by Health Canada. With this filing, there are now five generic manufacturers vying for a piece of the market.

Citi expects that at least 3 to 5 more companies will file in the coming months, hinting that competitive dynamics and pricing may not remain profitable beyond the first 8-12 months of the market formation. This crowded field of competitors is expected to bring down profit margins.