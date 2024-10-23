Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 Results: Profit Increases 18%, Beats Estimates

The second-quarter financial results for Dr Lal PathLabs revealed an 18% profit increase, exceeding Bloomberg analyst estimates, while revenue growth remained steady at 9.8%.
The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider’s net profit increased 18% year-on-year to Rs 130.80 crore in the three months ended September, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 670 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Q2 FY25 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 9.8% to Rs 660.20 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 670 crore).
Ebitda was up 14% to Rs 202.50 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 195 crore).
Ebitda Margin at 30.7% vs 29.6%. (Bloomberg estimate: 29%).
Net Profit up 18% at Rs 130.80 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 125 crore)
Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs closed 1.64% lower, compared with a 0.17% decline in the benchmark Sensex.