'Down 6% As You Buy': Nithin Kamath Cautions Against Digital Gold Investments

He further suggested that for gold exposure, investors should consider safer, regulated alternatives. “Now that Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) have stopped, gold ETFs remain one of the safest and easiest ways to get exposure to gold,” he added.

SEBI advised investors to explore options such as physical gold, Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), or Exchange Traded Commodity Derivative Contracts.

According to SEBI, gold ETFs are safer as they fall under its regulatory framework, which protects investors’ interests.

“It has come to the notice of SEBI that some digital/online platforms are offering investors to invest in ‘Digital Gold/E-Gold Products’. Digital Gold is being marketed as an alternative for investment in physical gold,” the regulator said in its advisory dated Nov. 8.

“It is informed that such digital gold products are different from SEBI-regulated gold products as they are neither notified as securities nor regulated as commodity derivatives,” the advisory added.

SEBI’s warning followed a surge in gold demand in India due to global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. These factors have pushed gold prices up by more than 50% in 2025 so far.

According to ET Wealth, UPI transactions in digital gold alone have jumped from Rs 760 crore in January to nearly Rs 1,180 crore by August, signalling strong investor interest in the yellow metal.