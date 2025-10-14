'Don't Sell Gold': Jim Rogers Warns Against Booking Profit Despite Record Rally — Here's Why

Creator of the Rogers International Commodities Index, Jim Rogers said that in a time where most countries are devaluing their currency, "owning gold is usually the best way to protect yourself," during an interview with Business Standard.

Taking a page from his own experience, he said that he owns both silver and gold and has no intentions of selling either. Although, he added, that he will not be purchasing both the metals at the current market price and advised investors to refrain from buying them at the moment.

However, he further stated that, "If gold and silver prices go down from here, I would love to buy further quantities" and advised investors to start accumulating small amounts of gold and silver over time.