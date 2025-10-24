‘Don’t Invest In Stocks’: Shankar Sharma Told His Guard To Buy Gold, Now He Owns A Flat In Mumbai

"Chup chaap, Gold main har month paisa daalte raho. Yeh stock market ki taraf khabardaar kabhi dekha to...," is the advice that veteran investor Shankar Sharma gave to his househelp and guard.

Shankar Sharma, known for early bets on Amazon and Apple, on Friday shared a 20-year-old anecdote of steering his house help, Teji, and guard Yadav away from the 2004-2007 stock bull market toward monthly gold buys and annual land investments. He said that this enabled the guard to purchase an apartment in Mumbai by liquidating portions of those assets.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma wrote,"20 years ago, when asked for stock market advice in the 2004-7 teji, by my house help & guard, Yadav, I told him, 'Chup chaap, Gold mien har month paisa daalte raho. Aur annual bonus ka paisa Zameen mien daalte raho. Yeh stock market ki taraf khabardaar kabhi dekha to..." [sic]

Sharma's tweet reveals that his guard, Yadav, followed his advice and sold some of his gold and a bit of land to buy an apartment in Bombay. The irony is that Yadav has no knowledge of the stock market or who the RBI Governor is, yet he's financially successful due to prudent investments.

The post's video showcases a tour of the new 2BHK flat featuring blue LED-lit ceilings, tiled kitchens, and garden views.