Trump Tariff Impact: Textiles, Pharma, Oil & Gas, Electronic Equipment Face Threat

Among the hardest hit would be auto and auto ancillary companies with high exposure to the US. Sona BLW derives 40% of its revenue from the US, followed by Ramkrishna Forgings (27%), Bharat Forge (25%) and Tata Motors (23%).

Other exposed firms include Samvardhana Motherson and Balkrishna industries (18% each), Sansera Engineering (9%) and Apollo Tyres (3%).

A sharp increase in costs could lead to order cancellations or renegotiations from US clients, hurting earnings and production visibility.