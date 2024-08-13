DOMS Industries Shares Hit Record High After Q1 Net Profit Surge

DOMS Industries Ltd.'s stock jumped over 4% on Tuesday to hit an all-time high after the company's net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net profit of the stationery and art materials manufacturer rose 49.5% year-on-year to Rs 54.3 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This compares to Rs 36.3 crore in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations was up 17.3% year-on-year at Rs 445 crore in Q1, against Rs 379.4 crore reported a year ago. Sequentially, the revenue from operations was up by over 10% from Rs 403.7 crore reported in the last quarter of FY24.