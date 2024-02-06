Domestic Tourism An Emerging Sector To Watch, Says Shikhara Investment's Rahul Chadha
The capital expenditure in hotels has picked up after 15 years and there is space here for the next five to 10 years, according to Chadha.
Domestic tourism has been a key topic after the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to Rahul Chadha, chief investment officer of Shikhara Investment Management.
"One sector which kind of emerges because of what the government is focused on in recent months is tourism. "Mostly domestic tourism and that is a big, big story," Chadha told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview on The Portfolio Manager show.
Tourism will also help create jobs for the youth and as more people spend in the country for travel, it will have a "huge multiplier effect", he said. The capital expenditure in hotels has picked up after 15 years and there is space here for the next five to 10 years, according to Chadha.
Rahul Chadha, CIO of Shikhara Investment Management
Airports are another good bet as they are linked to tourism, he said. The public sector undertakings, which were not considered appealing earlier, are also a sector to consider as the Union government has been limiting its intervention, Chadha said.
Banking and finance, real estate and hospitals are other sectors that he would include as a portfolio manager.
The policymakers are making good choices consistently and that has helped build optimism for India. The government is creating a right framework for global companies to come and invest, according to Chadha.
Chadha also sees potential in China. "In the second half, there is opportunity in China. That market is almost being written off by the market participants." Officials in China have reached the point where they will do whatever they can to revive the economy, he said.