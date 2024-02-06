Domestic Tourism An Emerging Sector To Watch, Says Shikhara Investment's Rahul Chadha

Domestic tourism has been a key topic after the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to Rahul Chadha, chief investment officer of Shikhara Investment Management.

"One sector which kind of emerges because of what the government is focused on in recent months is tourism. "Mostly domestic tourism and that is a big, big story," Chadha told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview on The Portfolio Manager show.

Tourism will also help create jobs for the youth and as more people spend in the country for travel, it will have a "huge multiplier effect", he said. The capital expenditure in hotels has picked up after 15 years and there is space here for the next five to 10 years, according to Chadha.