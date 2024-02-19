Domestic Manufacturing Activity Likely To Pick Up, Says Capitalmind's Deepak Shenoy

Domestic manufacturing activities are expected to pick up as the Union government is offering production-linked incentives and increasing the spending on infrastructure, according to Deepak Shenoy, chief executive officer of Capitalmind Financial Services Pvt.

The government is collecting more money in the form of taxes, and he expects that to be invested significantly in domestic manufacturing, especially in infrastructure.

"There will be, I think, a marked increase in activity for domestic manufacturers specifically in the infrastructure sector, the machinery sector, in B2B, commerce and perhaps later down the road, in domestic consumption as well," he told NDTV Profit's Sajeet Manghat in an interview.