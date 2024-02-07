Domestic Investors Bolster Markets Amid Foreign Outflows: Enam Holdings' Sridhar Sivaram

Indian markets are effectively absorbing any selling initiated by foreign investors amid a significant uptick in domestic investor participation, according to Enam Holdings Pvt.'s Sridhar Sivaram.

If the emerging markets stabilise and money starts flowing in, the country is expected to get a larger share, the investment director told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview.

Sivaram underscored that the increase in domestic investors' involvement in the market is helping to balance out any selling by foreign investors.