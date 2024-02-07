Domestic Investors Bolster Markets Amid Foreign Outflows: Enam Holdings' Sridhar Sivaram
There is a structural decrease in FII holdings in some of the private sector banks, he said.
Indian markets are effectively absorbing any selling initiated by foreign investors amid a significant uptick in domestic investor participation, according to Enam Holdings Pvt.'s Sridhar Sivaram.
If the emerging markets stabilise and money starts flowing in, the country is expected to get a larger share, the investment director told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview.
Sivaram underscored that the increase in domestic investors' involvement in the market is helping to balance out any selling by foreign investors.
Sivaram said the underperformance of private sector banks could be attributed to the unfavourable performance of the emerging market as an asset class.
Foreign institutional investors have been selling off and since these banks are heavily owned by the FIIs, they are particularly affected. There is a structural decrease in FII holdings in some of these banks, indicating a shift in investment trends, according to Sivaram.
"The RBI's liquidity position isn't also really helping the case for banks in general," he said. "Deposit is the big issue right now."
Sivaram highlighted that India is currently a highly attractive destination for various global multilateral agencies looking to finance capital expenditure. Despite this, private capital expenditure has not seen the expected increase.
The government might feel disappointed as they provided incentives in certain areas, but the results have been mixed, he said.
In the previous term, a substantial amount of capex occurred in large projects in the power sector. This time, it is more distributed across smaller and specific areas, such as the Production Linked Incentive scheme in the electronics manufacturing services sector, where increased activity is being observed, Sivaram said.
"I think (in the) second half and maybe next year, we would see a significant increase in private capex also."