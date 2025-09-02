Domestic Institutional Stock Buying Nears Record As Foreigners Exit

Stock purchases by Indian institutions are inching toward a record this year, providing a cushion to the nation’s $5.1 trillion market as foreign funds keep selling.

Local investors, mainly mutual funds and insurance firms, have bought over $59 billion worth of equities, nearing last year’s all-time high. Foreign investors have pulled over $15 billion from Indian markets in 2025 so far, amid a rotation into China’s rallying equities. The outflows are approaching the record $17 billion exodus seen in 2022.

Onshore investor confidence is key, as their consistent participation supports the market while Indian equities trail regional peers. Concerns that the US’s crushing 50% tariff on the country’s exports could hurt growth and the already weak company profits have dented sentiment. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index is up about 4.5% this year, compared with China’s 14% gain.

“Retail investors have developed a disciplined investing habit through mutual funds, and steady inflows are likely to continue,” said Vikas Gupta, strategist at OmniScience Capital.