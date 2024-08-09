Domestic Institutional Investors Increase Stake As FPI Ownership Dips To 12-Year Low

The share of foreign portfolio investors in the NSE-500 companies dropped to 18.8% in the June 2024 quarter, marking its lowest level in nearly 12 years, according to a report by DAM Capital released on Friday.

In contrast, domestic institutional investors now account for a record-high 16.9% share. Retail investors, a growing and increasingly significant segment, have 8.7% ownership, though this is slightly down from their peak of 9% in the March 2022 quarter.

More notably, the influence of FPIs in the Indian market has been steadily declining. Since March 2021, FPI free float ownership has decreased in almost every quarter, with only two instances of increases. As of June 2024, FPI free float ownership stood at 39%, down from a peak of 48%.

In contrast, domestic investors (DIIs and individuals) now control nearly 53% of the market float, with DIIs accounting for around 35% and individual investors about 18%.

Since 2019, domestic holdings have consistently overtaken FPIs, effectively countering FPI outflows during post-Covid global market sell-offs, such as those triggered by Fed rate hikes and geopolitical tensions.