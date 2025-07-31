Dollar Wraps Up Best Month Of Trump's Term As Economy Holds Up

The dollar is wrapping up its best month of 2025 as the world’s largest economy powers ahead and President Donald Trump inks trade deals.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has risen 2.5% in July, the only positive month since President Donald Trump was sworn into office back in January. While Federal Reserve officials have said growth is moderating, data showed this week showed the US economy expanding at a 3% pace in the second quarter, a solid print given the backdrop of changing trade policy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell also hinted on Wednesday that interest rates may stay elevated for longer, helping push the dollar index higher and trimming overall losses for the year to 7%. The greenback rose on Thursday, extending a five-day winning streak.

“After a period of significant weakness, we have seen the dollar find some bids given resiliency in US economic data, progress on tariff negotiations, and exhaustion in selling,” said Nathan Thooft, a senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management.