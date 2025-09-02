Dollar Rises Most In A Month As Traders Snap Up Safe Havens
Currency hedging costs rose across maturities, with demand for short-dated options standing out as traders positioned ahead of Friday’s US payrolls report.
The dollar strengthened the most in a month as investors reached for safe havens amid a broad pullback in global stock and bond markets.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose as much as 0.7%, the biggest intraday advance since July 30. The currency was stronger against all its Group-of-10 peers, with the Japanese yen and British pound falling sharply.
Traders sought out the relatively stability of the dollar on a day dominated by headlines about the Britain’s precarious budget and the potential for political upheaval in Japan. Despite the prospect of softer employment figures, the dollar could find support in a stalled yuan appreciation, potential BRICS tariffs and its typical seasonal September strength, according to ING Bank’s analysts including Chris Turner.
The pound sank 1.2% to $1.3379. The UK’s benchmark 10-year yield is the highest among Group-of-Seven nations and rising debt costs threaten to worsen a perilous fiscal backdrop facing Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves ahead of her autumn budget.
The yen also underperformed, dropping more than 1% to 148.79 per dollar, the lowest in a month. Pressure mounted after a report that ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Moriyama plans to step down. Meanwhile, comments from Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino offered little in the way of hawkish signals.
