Dollar Rises Most In A Month As Traders Snap Up Safe Havens

The dollar strengthened the most in a month as investors reached for safe havens amid a broad pullback in global stock and bond markets.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose as much as 0.7%, the biggest intraday advance since July 30. The currency was stronger against all its Group-of-10 peers, with the Japanese yen and British pound falling sharply.

Traders sought out the relatively stability of the dollar on a day dominated by headlines about the Britain’s precarious budget and the potential for political upheaval in Japan. Despite the prospect of softer employment figures, the dollar could find support in a stalled yuan appreciation, potential BRICS tariffs and its typical seasonal September strength, according to ING Bank’s analysts including Chris Turner.