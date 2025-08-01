Dollar Falls As Traders Price In Two 2025 Rate Cuts On Weak Jobs Data

A dollar gauge tumbled Friday on slowing US job growth that pushed traders to price in two interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell as much as 1% — its worst day since April 21 — after July payrolls missed estimates and the previous two months were revised lower. The yen led gains, advancing 2.2% against the greenback, while the euro rose more than 1%. The weaker-than-expected labor report comes as President Donald Trump has been criticizing Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering rates sooner.

“It’s now clear that the US labor market is cooling fairly sharply,” said Helen Given, a foreign-exchange trader at Monex Inc. “There’s a good chance Trump’s crusade against Chair Powell ratchets up further in the coming days and there could be further losses for the dollar to come as a result.”