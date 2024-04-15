HDFC MF Sells 2.14% Stake In VST Industries, DMart Founder Buys Additional Shares

HDFC Mutual Fund offloaded 3.3 lakh shares, representing 2.14% stake in VST Industries Ltd., for an aggregate amount of Rs 122 crore through open market deals on Monday. HDFC Mutual Fund held 5.84% stake in the company, representing 9.01 lakh shares, as of December 2023.

The fund house sold the equity share at Rs 3,690 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the BSE.

DMart founder Radhakishan Damani bought an additional 1.51% stake in the cigarette-making company for an aggregate amount of Rs 86.25 crore through open market deals. The ace investor mopped up 2.33 lakh shares in the company for Rs 3,689.96 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the BSE.

The billionaire already has 32.89% shareholding in VST through his investment firm, Bright Star Investments Ltd., Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt., Derive Investments, Damani Estates and Finance Pvt., and more.

Shares of VST Industries closed 0.49% lower at Rs 3,703.35 apiece, as compared with a 1.10% decline in the Nifty 50.