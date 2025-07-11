DMart Share Price Falls Ahead Of Q1 Results

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (DMart) fell 0.82% ahead of the company's first-quarter results on Friday.

According to Bloomberg estimates, DMart's revenue for the June quarter is projected to increase by 17.8% year-on-year, reaching Rs 16,583 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected to rise by 11% to Rs 1,354 crore, although margins are anticipated to narrow to 8.2%. Net profit for the quarter is forecasted to grow by 14% to Rs 883 crore.

In the previous quarter, Avenue Supermarts experienced a 2% decline in profit, falling short of consensus estimates. However, the company reported a 16.9% increase in revenue for the March quarter, amounting to Rs 14,872 crore, compared to Rs 12,727 crore in the same period last year.

Analysts have predicted that the consumer staples sector may face challenges due to weak underlying demand, potentially leading to muted top-line growth for companies in this space.