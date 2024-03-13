DMart Ready Maintains Competitive Edge With Higher Discounts: Morgan Stanley

DMart Ready, which is operated by Avenue Supermarts Ltd., maintains its value-focused positioning through higher discounts in relative to peers, even on e-commerce, according to Morgan Stanley.

The stock-keeping-unit availability in DMart Ready is leading in comparison to peers and it is improving sequentially, the research firm said in a March 12 note.

For Dmart Ready and Big Basket, the price of private-label brands across food products are cheaper than third-party brands, with discounts ranging between 6% and 54%, Morgan Stanley said. "More importantly, the average discounting among private-label brands for DMart Ready is higher than that for Big Basket."

With a smaller monthly active-user base and implied share, Morgan Stanley observed DMart Ready is seeing the growth rate in app downloads continuing in line with its recent history.

It maintains an 'overweight' rating on Avenue with target price of Rs 4,471 apiece, implying a potential upside of 12%. Avenue remains Morgan Stanley's top pick.