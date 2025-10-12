Radhakishan Damani Portfolio Stock In Focus After Topline Rises 15% In Q2 FY26: Do You Own?

Nuvama Wealth Management raised the target price and maintained 'Hold' on Avenue Supermarts Ltd, backed by ace investor Radhakishan Damani, following second quarter results. The brokerage raised the target price to Rs 4,580 apiece from Rs 4,544 on Damani's portfolio stock. The current target price implied a 6% upside from Friday's close.

Nuvama Wealth Management also cut revenue estimates for financial years 2026 and 2027 by 0.8% and 1.7%, respectively, and profit estimates by 6.6% and 3.6%, respectively for Avenue Supermarts.

In the second quarter, DMart added eight stores, taking the total store count to 432. Its capital work in progress is at Rs 1,500 crore, the highest level, which implies potentially robust store additions over six months.

The widening loss in subsidiaries is stemming from a higher proportion of 'delivery sales' compared with pickup sales. DMart added 10 new fulfilment centres in its existing markets and continued to invest in strengthening its presence across major metro cities, Nuvama said in a report.

DMart Ready's implied growth of 16% year on year is notably lower than the previous 20% trend. Meanwhile, in the second quarter, Avenue Supermarts ceased operations in five cities, according to the brokerage.