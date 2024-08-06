DLF, Godrej Properties And Oberoi Realty Buck Sales Momentum In Q1

India’s top real estate developers reported a strong start to the fiscal with significant growth in pre-sales. Companies like DLF Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., and Oberoi Realty Ltd. led the charge, carrying on the sales momentum in the first quarter.

DLF, known for its luxury projects, saw a massive 214% jump in sales bookings compared to the same period last year. Godrej Properties also reported a 283% increase in pre-sales.

Oberoi Realty, known for its high-end properties, saw a 124% increase in pre-sales, but was impacted by a lack of new launches in the quarter. The company derived healthy bookings growth through its Worli project.

Macrotech Developers Ltd. maintained a 20% rise in bookings for the first quarter, in line with its FY25 guidance.

However, Prestige Estates experienced a dip in pre-sales due to election-related delays. But the company remains optimistic about the rest of the year.