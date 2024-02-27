Dixon Technologies, Whirlpool Downgraded To 'Underperform' By Jefferies

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has downgraded Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. and Whirlpool of India Ltd., citing softer business-to-consumer demand and stretched risk-reward ratios.

Strong business-to-business December quarter saw softness in discretionary demand impacting the B2C mix of Whirlpool, Havells India Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. and Dixon, the brokerage said in a note on Feb. 26. "B2B and projects business continues to be healthy, supported by (a) capex cycle."

On this basis, the brokerage downgraded Dixon and Whirlpool to 'underperform' and has revised the target price to Rs 5,920 and to Rs 1,125 apiece, respectively.

Jefferies' small and mid-caps coverage posted strong profit, driven by capex and housing. Its top picks are Supreme Industries Ltd., Amber Enterprises India Ltd, and Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. as the brokerage is bullish on backward integration in electronics manufacturing services.

The companies under Jefferies coverage with sales growth at over 17% year-on-year, mainly driven by volumes in cables and wires business and building materials business. Capex and housing, and building materials are the key themes playing out well in the current market, it said.