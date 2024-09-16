Dixon Technologies Shares Surge 6% As Unit To Manufacture Asus Notebooks

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. rose over 6% on Monday, after its wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics Pvt., signed a memorandum of understanding with Asus India to manufacture notebooks for the company.

The pact between Padget Electronics Pvt. and Asus will be subject to the signing of definitive agreements in due course, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Asus is a global supplier of motherboards, laptops, computers, graphic cards and related IT products.