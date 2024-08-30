Dixon Technologies Shareholder Trims Stakes For Rs 904.12 Crore

A shareholder of Dixon Technologies India Ltd. sold 1.15% stake in the company for Rs 904.12 crore through open market transactions on Friday.

UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd. offloaded 6.86 lakh shares, or 1.15%, at Rs 13,178.47 apiece, according to the bulk deal data on the NSE. The details of the buyers were not disclosed.

In addition to Dixon Technologies, on Friday, UBS Principal Capital Asia had also sold stakes in other companies, the combined worth of which was Rs 4,961 crore.

Vodafone Idea Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. are the other companies in which UBS Principal Capital Asia offloaded equity.

At the same time, it bought shares in Bandhan Bank Ltd. and Prestige Estate Ltd.