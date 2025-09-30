Dixon Technologies Share Prices Extend Decline, Slips Nearly 4%

Shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd., extended its decline by nearly 4% during trade so far on Tuesday. The scrip has slipped over 8% this week, while it has declined about 4% during this month.

The multinational electronics manufacturer's first-quarter earnings saw a ramp-up, with revenue from the Mobile & EMS division rising twofold.

The stock is trading at Rs 16,593 apiece, compared to Tuesday's close of Rs 16,110. Over 12 months, Dixon Tech shares have surged over 50%.

During the April-June period, Dixon Technologies' topline or revenue from operations rose 24% to Rs 12,863 crore, compared to Rs 10,292 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Morgan Stanley expects the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 earnings to confirm business stability for the Indian IT services sector, but warns that a lack of clarity on growth acceleration for fiscal year 2027 will persist, keeping a lid on investor sentiment.

The report highlights the concern over muted FY27 growth and the continued de-rating of global tech services are the main factors currently affecting the sector’s valuation, making it tricky to identify new investment opportunities.