Dixon Technologies Shares Gain After MSCI Inclusion

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. gained over 3% on Tuesday after MSCI Inc. listed the stock in its global gauge for emerging markets in its August review. The global index provider upgraded the Dixon Technologies stock to mid-cap from the earlier small-cap status.

Dixon Technologies was among three companies, along with Phoenix Mills Ltd. and PB Fintech Ltd., to be upgraded from small to mid-cap section in the latest MSCI review.

The stock of the electronics component manufacturer had a Performa index weightage of 0.28%.

MSCI India Domestic Indexes saw seven additions and no deletions in the August review.

Late last month, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. reported a sharp spike in its revenue and net profit for the first quarter of FY25, surpassing the estimates by analysts.