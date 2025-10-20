Dixon Tech's Expansion In Non-Mobile Segments Draws Confidence After In-Line Q2

Dixon Technologies India Ltd.'s diversification and expansion into non-mobile manufacturing segments have inspired confidence on the Street for future growth levers. The second-quarter results have also met expectations.

The company's initiatives to diversify its customer base and target new avenues maintain high visibility of growth, analysts at Nomura said in a note.

Dixon has applied for the government's Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme for display modules, camera modules, optical transceivers, mechanical enclosures, and lithium-ion batteries with an investment commitment of Rs 3,000 crore over the next three years. The management considers this as the next driver of growth that will also lead to margin expansion.

Macquarie sees a "multitude of growth drivers" with the company now entering into the high-margin enterprise EMS business.

In contrast, analysts at Goldman Sachs said the mobile segment growth is peaking and forecast limited avenues for the company to surprise. "The earnings upgrade cycle has ended with growth moderation driven by a high base... We expect the stock to underperform," a note said.

Dixon Tech Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)