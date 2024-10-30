Diwali Stock Picks Reviewed: Brokerages That Gave Best Recommendations Last Samvat

As the festival of Diwali approaches, brokerage firms have begun rolling out their stock recommendations for the upcoming Samvat. Reflecting on the past year’s picks, brokerage houses delivered varied results, with the average returns spanning widely across firms.

Among recommendations across 15 brokerage houses analysed by NDTV Profit, the top performer, Chola Securities, recorded a 77% average return, with StoxBox close behind at 74%, both significantly outpacing market benchmarks.