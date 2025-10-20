Diwali Muhurat Trading: HG Infra, Info Edge, PNC Infra Among 10 'Shagun Stocks' With Highest Upside Potential

As investors gear up for the auspicious Diwali Muhurat trading session, brokerages have identified a list of ‘Shagun Stocks’, which includes companies that are expected to bring good fortune this festive season with strong fundamentals and solid upside potential.

The 10 stocks listed below, each covered by more than 10 analysts, feature robust order books, healthy balance sheets, and improving profitability, making them top picks for investors seeking festive cheer in their portfolios.

Leading the list is HG Infra Engineering Ltd., with analysts projecting a potential upside of up to 60%, followed by Crompton Greaves Ltd., Somany Ceramics Ltd., and Info Edge Ltd., which also offer attractive return prospects.

Infrastructure and housing-related plays such as PNC Infratech, Birla Corp, and Greenply Industries are also among the favourites, reflecting optimism around India’s ongoing capex cycle and resilient consumer demand.