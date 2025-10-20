Diwali Muhurat Trading: HG Infra, Info Edge, PNC Infra Among 10 'Shagun Stocks' With Highest Upside Potential
As investors gear up for the auspicious Diwali Muhurat trading session, brokerages have identified a list of ‘Shagun Stocks’, which includes companies that are expected to bring good fortune this festive season with strong fundamentals and solid upside potential.
The 10 stocks listed below, each covered by more than 10 analysts, feature robust order books, healthy balance sheets, and improving profitability, making them top picks for investors seeking festive cheer in their portfolios.
Leading the list is HG Infra Engineering Ltd., with analysts projecting a potential upside of up to 60%, followed by Crompton Greaves Ltd., Somany Ceramics Ltd., and Info Edge Ltd., which also offer attractive return prospects.
Infrastructure and housing-related plays such as PNC Infratech, Birla Corp, and Greenply Industries are also among the favourites, reflecting optimism around India’s ongoing capex cycle and resilient consumer demand.
Other notable mentions include Aptus Value Housing, Orient Electric, and DCB Bank, each with upside potential of 30%, 29% and 28%, respectively.
These stocks collectively reflect strong institutional confidence and resilient business fundamentals amid an improving macroeconomic backdrop.
Here’s a closer look at the top Diwali picks that analysts believe could light up investor portfolios in the months ahead.
HG Infra Engineering
HG Infra leads the pack with an estimated 60% return potential, supported by a strong order backlog of about Rs 14,700 crore, which is nearly 2.2 times its fiscal 2025 revenue.
In addition, the company has provided an optimistic revenue guidance for this financial year, signalling steady execution momentum. Monetisation proceeds from select assets are also expected to deleverage the balance sheet, further improving return ratios and strengthening investor confidence.
Crompton Greaves
Consumer electrical major Crompton Greaves has drawn the attention of 39 analysts, of which 34 recommend a buy, with an expected 39% upside.
The company has successfully transitioned to a zero-debt balance sheet, while its subsidiary Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances continues to show a strong profit turnaround.
With festive demand picking up across categories like fans, lighting, and kitchen appliances, analysts see Crompton well-positioned for healthy earnings rebound.
Valuations, they add, remain reasonable relative to its growth outlook.
Somany Ceramics
Tile manufacturer Somany Ceramics enjoys a 36% return potential, with 19 out of 22 analysts recommending a buy. The company has maintained its financial year guidance despite a volatile real estate environment, reflecting confidence in its growth strategy.
Analysts expect a 100–150 basis points expansion in operating margins over the next year, driven by improved product mix and operational efficiency.
Somany also aims to bring down its consolidated debt over the next two to three years, which could further enhance profitability.
With the festive season boosting consumption and infrastructure spending expected to accelerate in the second half of fiscal 2026, these 'Shagun Stocks' could offer a sweet spot for investors looking for growth with valuation comfort.