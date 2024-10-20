Diwali Muhurat Trading: BSE, NSE Announce Timing Of One-Hour Session On Nov. 1

The timing for the one-hour special 'muhurat' trading session on the occasion of Diwali has been fixed as 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India announced on Sunday.

The Muhurat trading will mark the start of the Hindu calendar year of Samvat 2081. The first day of the year is considered auspicious for financial growth by several shareholders.

As per the circular issued by the exchanges, the pre-opening session will be conducted from 5:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The block deal window will remain open from 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

The periodic call auction period will be from 6:05 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. There will be random closure of order entry session in the last 10 minutes, the BSE noted.

The closing session will last from 7:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m., followed by the post-closing period from 7:10 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., the circular added.