Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks: Nykaa, Swiggy, SBI, Bajaj Finance Among LKP's Top Recommendations

As part of its Diwali Muhurat trading strategy, LKP Securities has released its list of six top stock picks across various sectors. The brokerage expects these stocks to deliver potential upsides ranging from 19% to 30%, making them attractive bets for investors looking to capitalise on festive momentum.

Topping the list is Nykaa-parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures, with the highest projected upside of 30%. LKP recommends a 'buy' at Rs 262, setting a target price of Rs 340 and a stop loss at Rs 222. The brokerage is optimistic about Nykaa's long-term growth in the beauty and personal care space.

Coming in next is Swiggy, with an expected upside of 24%. LKP advises buying the stock at Rs 434, targeting Rs 540, and placing a stop loss at Rs 390. The recommendation reflects growing investor interest in the food delivery and quick commerce sectors.

Divi's Laboratories is also among the top picks, offering a potential upside of 25%. The stock is recommended at Rs 6,550, with a target of Rs 8,200 and a stop loss of Rs 5,700. The pick is backed by Divi's consistent performance in the pharmaceutical industry.

In the financial space, Bajaj Finance is expected to deliver a 22% upside. LKP suggests a 'buy' at Rs 1,030, aiming for a target price of Rs 1,260, and placing a stop loss at Rs 937. The NBFC continues to remain a strong player in the consumer finance segment.

Among the public sector banks, State Bank of India is projected to offer a 19% upside. The brokerage recommends buying SBI at Rs 880, with a target of Rs 1,050 and a stop loss at Rs 775, citing strong fundamentals and improving asset quality.

Finally, SBI Cards and Payment Services rounds out the list, also with a 19% upside potential. LKP suggests a 'buy' at Rs 921, setting a target price of Rs 1,100 and a stop loss at Rs 818. The growing trend of digital payments is seen as a major driver for future growth.