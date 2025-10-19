Diwali Break, Heavyweight Q2 Earnings, IPO Breather And More — The Week Ahead

The week ahead will be a shortened one for Indian markets as trading will remain shut on Tuesday and Wednesday on account of Diwali celebrations. Despite the festive lull at home, global markets will stay active with a heavy line-up of economic data releases from the US and the UK.

Globally, investors will track key economic data from the US and the UK, including the UK’s September CPI (expected at 4%) and a slew of US indicators such as crude oil inventories, initial jobless claims, home sales, and inflation readings due through the week.

Back home, the earnings season will pick up pace with major companies like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, SBI Cards, SBI Life Insurance, ITC Hotels, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and more set to report their quarterly results.

The primary markets take a breather, with no mainboard offerings lined up for the week ahead.