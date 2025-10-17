Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holidays: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Laxmi Pujan And Balipratipada?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will remain closed for two consecutive days next week on account of Diwali festivities. According to the stock market holiday calendar released by the NSE and BSE, trading activities will remain suspended on October 21 and 22 due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Balipratipada, respectively.

As the Amavasya Tithi falls on October 20, Diwali will be celebrated in many states on this date. However, Indian stock markets will remain open on Monday.

The NSE and BSE will conduct a special one-hour trading session for traders and investors called 'Muhurat Trading' on October 21. The Muhurat trading session is set to take place from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.