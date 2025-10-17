Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holidays: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Laxmi Pujan And Balipratipada?
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will remain closed for two consecutive days next week on account of Diwali festivities. According to the stock market holiday calendar released by the NSE and BSE, trading activities will remain suspended on October 21 and 22 due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Balipratipada, respectively.
As the Amavasya Tithi falls on October 20, Diwali will be celebrated in many states on this date. However, Indian stock markets will remain open on Monday.
The NSE and BSE will conduct a special one-hour trading session for traders and investors called 'Muhurat Trading' on October 21. The Muhurat trading session is set to take place from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2025
The market holiday calendar released by the NSE and BSE included 14 trading holidays in 2025. The remaining holidays in the year are as follows:
October 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan
October 22 – Balipratipada
November 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25 – Christmas
Regular Stock Market Operations
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
The stock exchanges may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The stock exchanges may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when they deem fit and necessary.