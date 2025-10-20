Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE, NSE Open Or Closed Tomorrow On October 21?
On the stock market holiday for Diwali on October 21, exchanges will hold a special Muhurat trading session for one hour. Important details inside.
Maharashtra is among the states that will observe Diwali holiday on October 21. While October 20 marks the main day of festivities, including Laxmi Pujan, across the country, some states have decided to retain October 21 as the official holiday.
As a result, schools, colleges, government offices, banks, and other public institutions will remain closed on October 21 in Maharashtra. This also means that the Mumbai-based stock exchanges, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will observe a holiday on October 21.
“Oct. 21,Tuesday shall be a trading holiday on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. Muhurat Trading will be conducted on that day,” the NSE noted in its holiday calendar.
Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya. People celebrate this festival by cleaning their homes, decorating them with flowers, rangoli and lights, and offering prayers to the gods.
In some states, such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, Diwali festivities are also marked by the celebration of Balipratipada. This year, Balipratipada will be observed on October 22, leading to a public holiday in Maharashtra. As a result, the stock exchanges will observe a trading and settlement holiday on October 22. This day is celebrated to honour the return of King Bali to Earth.
Muhurat Trading 2025 On Diwali
The exchanges have announced a special Muhurat Trading session on October 21. This session will be conducted between 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. and will mark the beginning of the new Hindu financial year, Vikram Samvat 2082.
ALSO READ
Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: From Nykaa To Swiggy — Centrum Lists Top 10 Bets To Buy This Samvat 2082
Upcoming Stock Market Trading Holidays 2025
Oct. 21, 2025 (Tuesday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan
Oct. 22, 2025 (Wednesday) – Balipratipada
Nov. 5, 2025 (Wednesday) – Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji)
Dec. 25, 2025 (Thursday) – Christmas
ALSO READ
Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks — Swiggy, BEL, LT Foods Among Motilal Oswal's Top 10 Bets For Samvat 2082
Stock Market Highlights October 20: Nifty Sensex Close At Over One-Year High
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices ended at an over one-year high on the last day of Samvaat 2081. Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., State Bank of India, and Axis Bank contributed the most to the gains. The NSE Nifty Bank index scaled a fresh high during the session. The NSE Nifty PSU Bank emerged as the top sectoral index in terms of gains. RBL Bank Ltd. hit a five-year high, while Federal Bank and AU Small Finance Bank rose to new high.
ALSO READ
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex End Samvat 2081 At Over One-Year High; Bank Stocks Lead Surge
Stock Market Timings
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.