Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE, NSE Open Or Closed Tomorrow On October 21?

Maharashtra is among the states that will observe Diwali holiday on October 21. While October 20 marks the main day of festivities, including Laxmi Pujan, across the country, some states have decided to retain October 21 as the official holiday.

As a result, schools, colleges, government offices, banks, and other public institutions will remain closed on October 21 in Maharashtra. This also means that the Mumbai-based stock exchanges, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will observe a holiday on October 21.

“Oct. 21,Tuesday shall be a trading holiday on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. Muhurat Trading will be conducted on that day,” the NSE noted in its holiday calendar.

Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya. People celebrate this festival by cleaning their homes, decorating them with flowers, rangoli and lights, and offering prayers to the gods.

In some states, such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, Diwali festivities are also marked by the celebration of Balipratipada. This year, Balipratipada will be observed on October 22, leading to a public holiday in Maharashtra. As a result, the stock exchanges will observe a trading and settlement holiday on October 22. This day is celebrated to honour the return of King Bali to Earth.