Diwali 2024: Gold Prices Hit Rs 79,970, Hovering Around Record High

The domestic gold prices stood at Rs 79,970 per 10 grams, according to the India Bullion Association as of 7:25 a.m. Climbing up from Rs 79,490 yesterday, the price of the yellow metal continues to be driven by demand amid the festive season.

The domestic prices directly mirror the high demand as many consider Diwali auspicious to buy gold.

While the outlook on gold remains strong, the futures prices for Dec. 5 stand at Rs 79,737 today. The futures prices have also been hovering around Rs 80,000 as the upside on the commodity remains strong.

The domestic prices has been on a steady climb during the month of October. The lowest price recorded this month according to the Bullion Association was on Oct. 9 when it slipped to Rs 75,090.

The highest price recorded this month stands at Rs 81,500. This high was recorded on Oct. 23 according to All India Sarafa Association and is the record high price of the yellow metal.