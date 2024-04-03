Divi's Laboratories Upgraded By BofA — 'More Than A Laggard Play'

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s rating has been upgraded to a 'buy' by BofA Securities due to its improving earnings outlook. The research firm has also raised the target price to Rs 4,025 apiece from Rs 3,380 earlier, implying a potential upside of approximately 11% from the current stock price.

The likely bottoming of margin in the near term and relative valuation provide an attractive entry point, according to a note on Wednesday.

The worst of the downgrade cycle is behind, with the medium-term growth drivers supporting margin recovery from the second half of the new financial year. The relative valuation premium has narrowed significantly in comparison to the US Gx-focused stock, with growth visibility higher in Divi's, BofA said.

The two-year earnings-downgrade cycle and margin decline to below pre-Covid levels is reflected in its underperformance. Weak active-pharmaceutical-ingredient pricing is factored into street earnings, with visible levers for earnings growth aided by investment in capacity and capabilities, according to BofA.

It sees lower risk to the 35% earnings growth over fiscal 2025–26, with valuation for Divi's, at 35.5 times the price-to-earnings ratio for fiscal 2026, appearing more compelling in comparison to large peers due to the uncertainty on the US Gx pricing and regulatory risks.