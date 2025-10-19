Corporate Actions This Week: IRFC, Tech Mahindra To Trade Ex-Dividend, And Covidh Technologies To Issue Rights
In the upcoming week, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC), Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Waaree Energies Ltd. are among the key stocks that will trade ex-dividend.
The festive week ahead will have some prominent companies giving away their dividends and trading ex-dividends. The week is less busy compared to other weeks.
In the upcoming week, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC), Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Waaree Energies Ltd. are among the key stocks that will trade ex-dividend.
To receive the dividend, shareholders must own the stock before the ex-dividend date. Under India’s T+1 settlement system, shares bought on the record date will not qualify for dividend benefits.
Tech Mahindra
The IT major has announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share, with the record date set for Oct. 21. The company said it will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 12.
This comes on the back of Tech Mahindra's September quarter earnings, which saw a 5% rise in sequential profit growth.
The software services provider's bottom line stood at Rs 1,194.5 crore during the second quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, compared to Rs 1,140 crore clocked in the preceding quarter, according to its notification to the exchanges on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the profit at Rs 1,285 crore.
IRFC
IRFC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per share. The record date to determine eligible shareholders is Oct. 24.
IRFC’s September quarter earnings showed a 10% sequential profit rise to Rs. 1,777 crore, supported by strategic diversification, with new business sectors enhancing margins and profitability.
Waaree Energies
Waaree Energies announced its first ever dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 57.53 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Oct. 24 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend on Nov. 6.
The company had a robust September quarter, where profit more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 843 crore while margins also expanded significantly.
Other Stocks
Oberoi Realty: Interim dividend of Rs 2 – ex-date Oct 20
Rama Phosphates: Interim dividend of Rs 0.5 – ex-date Oct 20
Tips Music: Interim dividend of Rs 4 – ex-date Oct 20
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: Interim dividend of Rs 6.5 – ex-date Oct 23
Ksolves India: Interim dividend of Rs 5 – ex-date Oct 23
Uniparts India: Special dividend of Rs 22.5 – ex-date Oct 23
Accelya Solutions India: Final dividend of Rs 40 – ex-date Oct 24
Cyient: Interim dividend of Rs 16 – ex-date Oct 24
Dalmia Bharat: Interim dividend of Rs 4 – ex-date Oct 24
HDB Financial Services: Interim dividend of Rs 2 – ex-date Oct 24
Kajaria Ceramics: Interim dividend of Rs 8 – ex-date Oct 24
LTIMindtree: Interim dividend of Rs 22 – ex-date Oct 24
Thyrocare Technologies: Interim dividend of Rs 7 – ex-date Oct 24
Rights Issue
Covidh Technologies Ltd. is the only company which will issue rights this week. The ex-date for the right issue is Oct 24.
The company has proposed to issue 80.86 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding 8.08 crore on rights basis to the eligible shareholders in a ratio of 25:1, Covidh Technologies said in the exchange filing.