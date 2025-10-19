Corporate Actions This Week: IRFC, Tech Mahindra To Trade Ex-Dividend, And Covidh Technologies To Issue Rights

The festive week ahead will have some prominent companies giving away their dividends and trading ex-dividends. The week is less busy compared to other weeks.

In the upcoming week, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC), Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Waaree Energies Ltd. are among the key stocks that will trade ex-dividend.

To receive the dividend, shareholders must own the stock before the ex-dividend date. Under India’s T+1 settlement system, shares bought on the record date will not qualify for dividend benefits.