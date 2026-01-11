Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: TCS, Jaro Institute In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date
In the present week, three companies—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Taal Tech Ltd., and Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research—have upcoming record dates for dividend payments.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is Jan. 16, 2026, then investors must purchase shares by Jan. 15, 2026, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. had announced on Dec. 23, 2025, that it will consider paying a third interim dividend for fiscal 2026 in January, pending approval. The dividend amount will most likely be declared along with the company's third-quarter financial results.
The board has fixed Jan. 17, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of the third interim dividend.
"The third interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, January 17, 2026 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," the company stated in its release.
Taal Tech
Taal Tech Ltd. has declared a generous interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share.
The board has determined Jan. 16, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment.
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
For Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, the board has fixed Jan. 16, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment.