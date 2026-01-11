Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: TCS, Jaro Institute In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date

In the present week, three companies—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Taal Tech Ltd., and Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research—have upcoming record dates for dividend payments.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is Jan. 16, 2026, then investors must purchase shares by Jan. 15, 2026, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.