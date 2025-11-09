Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week — Power Grid, ONGC, Patanjali Foods, Godfrey Phillips & More
Power Grid Corp., Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Patanjali Foods Ltd. and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., are some of the companies that are set to issue dividends to their stakeholders.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates:
Among all of the companies giving out interim dividends, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. tops the list of highest dividend value of Rs 70, trailed by Ajanta Pharma Ltd at Rs 28, followed closely by Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., with a dividend of Rs 17 on record date Nov. 10, then Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. with Rs 5.75 on record date Nov. 11, followed by Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. with dividend values of Rs 5 and record date of Nov. 12 and Nov. 11 respectively.
Among the companies offering interim dividends, Elitecon International Ltd. and Sagility Ltd. stand out as giving the lowest dividend of Re 0.05 while Steelcast Ltd.'s dividend is Re 0.36 and Chalet Hotels Ltd. will be giving out a dividend of Re 1.