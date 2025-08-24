Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week —NBCC, Vedanta, Jyothy Labs, Lloyds, Gillette India, P&G Hygiene

NBCC (India) Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Lloyds Enterprises Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., P&G Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., are some of the companies who will pay their dividends this week.

Vedanta Ltd., Kama Holdings Ltd., Repco Home Finance Ltd., and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., will pay interim dividend. Meanwhile, 54 companies, including NBCC (India) Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Lloyds Enterprises Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., will pay final dividends.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates: