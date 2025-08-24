Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week —NBCC, Vedanta, Jyothy Labs, Lloyds, Gillette India, P&G Hygiene
Amongst the 57 companies issuing dividends this week, P&G Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., has recommended the highest dividend at Rs 65
NBCC (India) Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Lloyds Enterprises Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., P&G Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., are some of the companies who will pay their dividends this week.
Vedanta Ltd., Kama Holdings Ltd., Repco Home Finance Ltd., and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., will pay interim dividend. Meanwhile, 54 companies, including NBCC (India) Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Lloyds Enterprises Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., will pay final dividends.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates:
Meanwhile, Transpek Industry Ltd., has recommended dividend at Rs 20, Vedanta Ltd., at Rs 16, and NBCC (India) Ltd., at Rs 14.
P&G Hygiene and Health Care
P&G Hygiene and Health Care's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 65 per equity share for the financial year 2025. The record date to determine the eligible shareholder is set for Aug. 28.
Shares of the company closed 0.74% lower at Rs 13,303 apiece, compared to a 0.85% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.
Gillette India
Gillette India's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 47 per equity share for the financial year 2025. The record date to determine the eligible shareholder is set for Aug. 26.
The divided shall be paid between Sept. 3 to Sept. 30, 2025, on approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Shares of the company closed 0.77% lower at Rs 10,343 apiece, compared to a 0.85% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.