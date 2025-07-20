Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week — Hero MotoCorp, 3M India, LIC, Divi's Labs
These stocks will issue final dividend this week — check record dates here.
Hero MotoCorp, 3M India Ltd., Life Insurance Corp., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Union Bank of India are some of the companies that are set to issue dividends to their stakeholders ahead of their respective record dates next week.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates coming up this week:
Amongst the 94 companies issuing dividends — interim, final and special dividends in the coming week — 3M India has recommended the highest cumulative dividend at Rs 535, followed by Abbott India at Rs 475, Voltamp Transformers at Rs 100, Hero MotoCorp at Rs 65, and ICRA also at Rs 60.
3M India
3M India's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 160 and a special dividend of Rs 375 per equity share for the financial year 2025. The record date to determine the eligible shareholder is set for July 25.
Shares of the company closed 0.38% lower at Rs 29,900 apiece, compared to a 0.57% decline at the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.
Life Insurance Corp
LIC announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company will shell out Rs 7,590 crore in dividend payments under the plan.
The board has fixed July 25 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.
The company paid a final dividend of Rs 6, an interim dividend of Rs 4 for FY24, and a final dividend of Rs 3 in FY23.
Shares of the company closed 0.51% lower at Rs 923.50 apiece, compared to 0.57% decline at the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.
Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 65 per equity share each for the financial year 2025. The record date to determine the eligible shareholder is set for July 18.
Shares of the company closed 0.96% lower at Rs 4,401 apiece, compared to 0.57% decline at the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.