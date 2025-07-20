Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week — Hero MotoCorp, 3M India, LIC, Divi's Labs

Hero MotoCorp, 3M India Ltd., Life Insurance Corp., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Union Bank of India are some of the companies that are set to issue dividends to their stakeholders ahead of their respective record dates next week.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates coming up this week: