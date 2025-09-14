Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week — Glenmark Pharma, Dixon Tech, Hindustan Copper And More
To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., Gujarat Mineral Development Corp., and Hindustan Copper Ltd. are some of the companies that are set to issue dividends to their stakeholders.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates:
Among all of the companies giving out final dividends, Southern Gas Ltd. and Victoria Mills Ltd. top the list of highest dividend value of Rs. 50; followed closely by Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., with a dividend of Rs 37 on record date Sept 20, then Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. with Rs 28 on record date Sept 19, followed by Empire Industries Ltd. and Honda India Power Products Ltd. with dividend values of Rs 25 and Rs 21.5, respectively.
Among the companies offering interim dividends, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. and Triton Valves and stand out as giving the highest dividend of Rs 10; while TANFAC Industries' dividend is Rs 9 and Balmer Lawrie & Company will be giving out a dividend of Rs 8.5.