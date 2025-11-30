Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Engineers India In Focus
In November, 154 companies had their record date for dividend or interim dividend payment
In the present week, only one company has announced its record date so far for dividend payment. Engineers India Ltd. share price will trade ex-record date for dividend on Dec 4.
The company's board of directors have determined Dec 4 as record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend on the equity paid-up share capital of Engineers India.
The company will pay the interim dividend to shareholders whose names appear as beneficial owners in the statements by the depositories as on the close of business hours on next Thursday, in respect of shares held in electronic form. Engineers India will also consider the members in the Register of Members Thursday on Dec 4, regarding physical shares.
The company's board of directors agreed to pay Rs 1 interim dividend per share with a face value of Rs 5 for the financial year 2026 at the end of its meeting on Friday.
Engineers India will start to make the payment from Dec 19. Eligible shareholders are expected to receive the payment within 30 days from the aforementioned date.
In November, 154 companies had their record date for dividend or interim dividend payment. Among these companies, Power Finance Corp, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd were prominent names who had their record date for dividend payout.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.