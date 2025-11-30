Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Engineers India In Focus

In the present week, only one company has announced its record date so far for dividend payment. Engineers India Ltd. share price will trade ex-record date for dividend on Dec 4.

The company's board of directors have determined Dec 4 as record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend on the equity paid-up share capital of Engineers India.

The company will pay the interim dividend to shareholders whose names appear as beneficial owners in the statements by the depositories as on the close of business hours on next Thursday, in respect of shares held in electronic form. Engineers India will also consider the members in the Register of Members Thursday on Dec 4, regarding physical shares.