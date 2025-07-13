Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week — Cummins India, Airtel, TCS, Welspun, Kotak Mahindra
These stocks will issue final dividend this week — check record dates here.
Cummins India Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Welspun Corp., IDBI Bank Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., are some of the companies set to issue dividends to their stakeholders ahead of their respective record dates next week.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates coming up this week:
Amongst the 69 companies issuing dividends — interim, final and special dividends in the coming week — Cummins India has recommended the highest final dividend at Rs 33.50, followed by Goodyear India at Rs 23.90, Computer Age Management Services at Rs 19, Grindwell Norton at Rs 17, Bharti Airtel at Rs 16 and GRP at Rs 14.50.
Cummins India
Cummins India's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 33.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025. The record date to determine the eligible shareholder is set for July 18.
Shares of the company closed 0.70% higher at Rs 3,543.50 per share, compared to 0.81% decline at the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company will distribute nearly Rs 4,000 crore to shareholders in the fourth quarter of this fiscal.
The board has fixed July 16 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. Additionally, the company will pay the interim dividend on Aug. 4, it added.
In comparison, the company had issued a final dividend of Rs 30 apiece and an interim dividend of Rs 10 on Jan. 17, 2025.
Shares of the company closed 3.47% lower at Rs 3,264.50 per share, compared to 0.81% decline at the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.
Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share each for the financial year 2025. The record date to determine the eligible shareholder is set for July 18.
Shares of the company closed 1.98% lower at Rs 1,925.70 per share, compared to 0.81% decline at the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.