Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week — Britannia, Hyundai Motor, Ceat, Hindalco
There are 94 companies issuing dividends with Britannia giving a dividend at Rs 75 and Esab India at Rs 42.
Britannia Ltd., Hyundai Motor Ltd., Ceat Ltd., Hindalco Industries, Mankind Pharma Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd. and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. are some of the companies that are set to issue dividends to their stakeholders.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates:
Amongst the 94 companies issuing dividends — interim, final and special dividends — Disa India has recommended the highest dividend at Rs 100, followed by Britannia at Rs 75 and Esab India at Rs 42.
Britannia
Britannia's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share for the financial year 2025. The record date to determine the eligible shareholder is set for Aug. 4.
Shares of the company closed 0.47% lower at Rs 5,798 apiece, compared to a 0.82% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.
Hyundai Motor
The auto major announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company will shell out Rs 1,706 crore in dividend payments under the plan.
The board has fixed Aug. 5 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment.
Ceat
Ceat's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share each for the financial year 2025. The record date to determine the eligible shareholders is set for Aug. 8.
Shares of the company closed 2.52% lower at Rs 3,229.70 apiece.