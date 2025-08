Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week — Britannia, Hyundai Motor, Ceat, Hindalco

Britannia Ltd., Hyundai Motor Ltd., Ceat Ltd., Hindalco Industries, Mankind Pharma Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd. and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. are some of the companies that are set to issue dividends to their stakeholders.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates: