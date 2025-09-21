Full List Of Dividend Stocks This Week — BEML, Sunteck Realty, PNC Infratech, Tilaknagar Industries
While BEML is offering a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per share, Suntech Realty and PNC Infratech are offering final dividend of Rs 1.50 and Rs 0.60 per share, respectively.
BEML Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd., Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd., and Jindal Poly Films Ltd. are some of the companies that are set to issue dividends to their stakeholders.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates:
Among all of the companies giving out final dividends, Monte Carlo Ltd. is on the top with dividend value of Rs 20, followed by Gujarat Intrux Ltd. with a dividend of Rs 15. India Glycols Ltd. is next in line with a dividend of Rs 10.
While Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is offering a dividend of Rs 50 on record date Sept. 22.
Among the companies offering interim dividends, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. tops the list of highest dividend value of Rs. 160; followed closely by Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., with a dividend of Rs 65 on record date Sept. 22.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.