Full List Of Dividend Stocks This Week — BEML, Sunteck Realty, PNC Infratech, Tilaknagar Industries

BEML Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd., Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd., and Jindal Poly Films Ltd. are some of the companies that are set to issue dividends to their stakeholders.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates: